William Mattar Law Offices Launch ‘Rescue A Shelter Animal Month’ Campaign

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

RESCUE A SHELTER ANIMAL MONTH AT WILLIAM MATTAR

William Mattar law offices is announcing one of their biggest campaigns of the year;  ‘Rescue a Shelter Animal Month.’

With more than 100 shelters listed on their website located across New York Sate, the law offices says that because animals bring so much joy to families, they want to pay it forward to not only ensure that families benefit but the shelters do too. With cold weather moving in, they add that it’s a good time to rescue an animal or consider supporting a local shelter or rescue group.

If you are looking to adopt or support a shelter, go to WilliamMattar.com. And if you don’t see your favorite shelter there, call us so we can add it to the list at 444-4444.

