William Mattar Law Offices “Pencils 4 Schools” Program Underway

With back-to-school season approaching William Mattar’s Pencils 4 Schools program is back underway.  

The program helps alleviate the burden for teachers and helps students get ready for class on day one through pencil donations. If you are a teacher in need, you should register for your school and ask your fellow teachers to register as well. This year pencils will be shipped out to teachers.   

For more information, you can visit, WilliamMattar.com click on Community, and then “Pencils 4 Schools Program”.   

