William Mattar’s Pencils 4 Schools program has donated nearly 2 MILLION pencils to teachers and students throughout the communities they serve and once again they’ll do it again.

The William Mattar Pencils 4 Schools program helps to alleviate the burden for teachers and helps students get ready for class on day one through pencil donations. With a goal is to help local educators and students achieve their academic goals, William Mattar aims to help educators prepare for the future without needing to stress about a basic classroom tool – a pencil.

Even though 2020 has been a year of challenges for educators, parents, and students, the need for pencils still exists. To learn more about the work that William Mattar does visit WilliamMattar.com.

