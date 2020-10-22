Wine and Candy Pairings To Die For This Halloween

Whether you raid your little one’s trick-or-treat bag or maybe you’ve got your own stash of sweets tucked away, one thing is clear, when it comes to Halloween candy, most of us, love it.

If you’re spending this year’s holiday more low-key, try stepping up the spookiest time of the year with some sweet sophistication. Vinomania owner Gary Decker helps us savor wine and some sweet treats too from Speech’s Candy Company.

Let Gary help you pair some of your favorite wines with some Halloween treats too. Vinomania is located at 313 Pearl Street in Syracuse. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday. For complete hours and to learn more, visit Facebook.com/Vinomania.