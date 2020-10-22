Wine and Candy Pairings To Die For This Halloween

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you raid your little one’s trick-or-treat bag or maybe you’ve got your own stash of sweets tucked away, one thing is clear, when it comes to Halloween candy, most of us, love it.

If you’re spending this year’s holiday more low-key, try stepping up the spookiest time of the year with some sweet sophistication. Vinomania owner Gary Decker helps us savor wine and some sweet treats too from Speech’s Candy Company.

Let Gary help you pair some of your favorite wines with some Halloween treats too. Vinomania is located at 313 Pearl Street in Syracuse. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday. For complete hours and to learn more, visit Facebook.com/Vinomania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected