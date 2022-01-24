Wine Spectator features Finger Lakes winery in ‘Top 100 Wines of 2021’

Wine Spectator is known as the world’s leading authority on wine and this year their top 100 wines of 2021 features a favorite from the Finger Lakes.

Wine Spectator Senior Editor James Molesworth says, this year’s winning list was selected from a pool of more than 12,000 wines reviewed by the magazine in blind tastings over 12 months. Quality, value, availability and a compelling story behind the wine were behind each choice, he added.

A bright, floral Riesling from a fairly new winery in the Finger Lakes came in at number 86 on the list. The winery, Boundary Breaks, took shape in 2008 and began making Riesling in 2013. It features 18 acres of vines to date.

James adds that New York’s Finger Lakes region continues to assert itself as a premier wine region and that the last few years have proven to be some of the strongest for wineries here.

“The 2020s are among the strongest releases yet from this cold upstate area, where vintners have learned to focus on a signature white variety: Riesling,” he says. “We recently highlighted Rieslings from the area’s leading wineries, many priced at $20 or less.”

Wine Spectator is devoted to wine, wineries, and the entire wine culture, including ratings and reviews of wines and wineries from all over the world. Since its first issue in 1976, Wine Spectator has been a favorite wine magazine of those who are serious about wine and culture that surrounds it. To learn more about the magazine and to find all of 2021’s picks visit, WineSpectator.com.