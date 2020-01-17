Winner Of Bridge Street’s Mini Battle Of The Bands Announced

The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse will be rocking at their annual Battle of the Bands.

We asked our viewers to vote on our Facebook page for their favorite of two bands that visited us, here at Bridge Street. And the winner is….Hypothermia! Congratulations!

You can see these two bands plus four more on Saturday, January 18 at the JCC on Thompson Road in DeWitt. The Battle of the Bands starts at 7pm. Admission is $10 and for every high school student admission, the JCC will donate $1 to his or her school district’s music department.

Click here for more information about the JCC’s Battle of the Bands or call 315-445-2040.