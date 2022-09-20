(WSYR-TV) — Winston Gaskin was Syracuse’s first black pharmacist, and his mission to protect the community lives on in the work of many of the people he touched.

The group 100 Black Men of Syracuse will remember the pioneer with the annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk this Saturday.

More than 15 community organizations, local health providers, and others will join forces with 100 Black Men of Syracuse for the first time in the history of the walk.

This year’s event is focused on bringing attention to the collective effort to reduce the health disparities that persist in predominantly black neighborhoods, like those in the area around Kirk Park.

The annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk will be conducted at Kirk Park on the city’s South Side and proceed on a nearby portion of the Onondaga Creekwalk.

Free health screenings and youth activities will be available for walk participants and residents.

For more information, visit 100BlackMenSYR.org.