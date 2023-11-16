(WSYR-TV) — A family favorite is returning to the fairgrounds this winter, and with it, a new wrinkle involving some classic favorites.

Dates for Winter Fair were announced yesterday, along with news of a new initiative by Legend Athletics.

Steve Becker is the producer of winter fair, and he’s joined by Patricia Mussi of Legend Athletics, along with some familiar faces: Orange Basketball legends Lawrence Moten and John Wallace and football legend Robert Drummond.

It’s a taste of Summer in the middle of Winter. This is the 5th edition of this major community event featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy throughout the summer.

Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. Parking is free from AmeriCU.

The fair is bringing to the event the legends of Syracuse University athletics from football, basketball and lacrosse with the brand Legend Athletics. The company works with current and past players so they are able to market their own name, image and likeness with apparel that will be for sale.

Winter Fair 2024 will take place Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2024. Advanced sale tickets are available now at NYSWinterFair.com.