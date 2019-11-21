Winter Fun at Song & Labrador Mountains

Closings
Central New York has some great opportunities to get outdoors this winter and have fun. One way that families can embrace the cold all season long is atop some of the area’s ski mountains.

Peter Harris owns both Labrador and Song Mountain and says that some of the best family-friendly opportunities happen right here in our own backyards.

“One of our objectives is to teach kids how to ski and we have a bunch of really good kids ski programs,” he says.

From school programs, to beginner rates, both mountains offer different packages for kids and adults to take part in. They also offer a ‘learn to ski or snowboard’ package which includes rentals, a day pass and an hour lesson for $45.

“We have 80 year olds and 90 year olds who still ski, and to teach kids how to ski or snowboard is really the gift of a lifetime,” he adds.

Both mountains offer affordable ways that all family members can take part in the sport and season passes are now on sale. To learn more about the different programs available in Central New York, visit SkiCNY.com for information.

