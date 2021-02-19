Winter Fun For ALL: Town of Clay Hosts Snowmobile Ride For Children With Special Needs

From skiing to snowmobiling to sledding, getting outside and having fun during the long Central New York winters is really the best way to get through it, and an event in the Town of Clay is making sure everyone gets a chance to have some of that fun!

The annual snowmobile ride for children with special needs is planned for Saturday, February 20th.

Rob Bick, an event organizer and the town Assessor, says “I think the opportunity to do a normal activity for some of these children to do things that other children are able to do, I think that’s a huge benefit for not only the moment but for a long-term perception of what they’re capable of doing.”

Due to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, some changes have been made for 2021.

“We will towing everyone on a sleigh as opposed to putting them on snowmobiles with individuals” says Bick. “We’re trying to do the best we can.”

Riders must wear helmets, which will be sanitized after every use. Parents/guardians will have to assist the kids in and out of the sleighs. Social distancing protocols will be in place and the town hall building will be closed to the public this year.

Bick reminds everyone that this event is open to all – riders do not have to live in the Town of Clay to participate.

The event is planned for 10am until 12pm on Saturday at the town hall on Route 31 in Clay.

To register, call (315) 652-3800 extension 156.