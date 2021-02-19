Winter Fun For ALL: Town of Clay Hosts Snowmobile Ride For Children With Special Needs

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

From skiing to snowmobiling to sledding, getting outside and having fun during the long Central New York winters is really the best way to get through it, and an event in the Town of Clay is making sure everyone gets a chance to have some of that fun!

The annual snowmobile ride for children with special needs is planned for Saturday, February 20th.

Rob Bick, an event organizer and the town Assessor, says “I think the opportunity to do a normal activity for some of these children to do things that other children are able to do, I think that’s a huge benefit for not only the moment but for a long-term perception of what they’re capable of doing.”

Due to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, some changes have been made for 2021.

“We will towing everyone on a sleigh as opposed to putting them on snowmobiles with individuals” says Bick. “We’re trying to do the best we can.”

Riders must wear helmets, which will be sanitized after every use. Parents/guardians will have to assist the kids in and out of the sleighs. Social distancing protocols will be in place and the town hall building will be closed to the public this year.

Bick reminds everyone that this event is open to all – riders do not have to live in the Town of Clay to participate.

The event is planned for 10am until 12pm on Saturday at the town hall on Route 31 in Clay.

To register, call (315) 652-3800 extension 156.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected