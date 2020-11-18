Winter Safety Reminders From The New York Sea Grant

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The winter months can bring about a lot of opportunities to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and with so much still unknown regarding COVID-19, experts predict that more than ever, Central New Yorkers will explore the beautiful parks, ponds lakes and outdoor adventures this upcoming winter season.

Staying safe regardless of where you are is key and the New York Sea Grant is urging all residents to be extra vigilant with their own outdoor safety this year.

Snowmobilers and ice anglers are strangely encouraged to dress appropriately in warm and water safe attire. New York State also reminds everyone that it’s the law to sport a personal flotation device for all those on the water through May 2021. Winter outdoor enthusiasts can avoid and even slow hypothermia, by wearing a life float and checking for ice thickness when they’re on the ice. And finally regardless of the outdoor experiences, it’s important to note that we’re all still living in the midst of a pandemic and safe social distance guidelines are in place.

To learn more about how you can stay safe this winter and all year long, visit NYSeaGrant.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected