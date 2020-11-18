Winter Safety Reminders From The New York Sea Grant

The winter months can bring about a lot of opportunities to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and with so much still unknown regarding COVID-19, experts predict that more than ever, Central New Yorkers will explore the beautiful parks, ponds lakes and outdoor adventures this upcoming winter season.

Staying safe regardless of where you are is key and the New York Sea Grant is urging all residents to be extra vigilant with their own outdoor safety this year.

Snowmobilers and ice anglers are strangely encouraged to dress appropriately in warm and water safe attire. New York State also reminds everyone that it’s the law to sport a personal flotation device for all those on the water through May 2021. Winter outdoor enthusiasts can avoid and even slow hypothermia, by wearing a life float and checking for ice thickness when they’re on the ice. And finally regardless of the outdoor experiences, it’s important to note that we’re all still living in the midst of a pandemic and safe social distance guidelines are in place.

To learn more about how you can stay safe this winter and all year long, visit NYSeaGrant.org.