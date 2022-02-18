Winterfest returns once again and if you’re looking for a ‘howling’ good time, why not try the human dogsled race. It’s an event that’s fun for the whole family and it helps a great local cause too.

Mason Groesbeck is an animal attendant from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue and he says that this year the competition will feature two categories: a kids and family race, and an adult race. The course runs approximately 100 feet and prizes will be awarded to the fastest teams, and teams who raise the most funds. The best part for Groesback though, are the sled designs created by everyone participating, he says.

Food trucks will also take part in this year’s event and Limp Lizard Owner Nick Ford says he’s happy to be participating in a such a fun event. Limp Lizard will be serving up their signature pulled-pork sandwiches, mac and cheese and their walking tacos too.

“We love being part of the community and doing stuff for the community and having a good time. It’s always good to raise money for a good cause,” he adds.

The Winterfest Human Dogsled Race benefitting Helping Hounds Dog Rescue is happening on Sunday, February 20th from 11am to 4pm at the Inner Harbor. The kids and family race kicks off at 12 p.m. and the adult race will follow at 1 p.m. For complete details including entry fees and how to register, click here.

Money raised will go toward vaccinations, food and basic needs for the the dogs at the shelter Mason adds.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING FUN TO DO THIS WEEKEND WHY NOT COMPETE, HELP RESCUE DOGS AND HAVE FUN ALL AT THE SAME TIME.

[Anchor:Steve]

<STEVE>

WINTERFEST RETURNS ONCE AGAIN, AND THIS YEAR THE HELPING HOUNDS HUMAN DOGSLED RACE IS BACK WITH FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. MASON GROESBECK IS AN ANIMAL CARE ATTENDANT FROM HELPING HOUNDS DOG RESCUE AND HE JOINS US ALONG LIMP LIZARD OWNER NICK FORD TO TELL US MORE.

The idea came about when Helping Hounds wanted to come up with an idea that ws diffferent that could be fun and help a great local cause.