Wish Heroes: How You Can Support Make-A-Wish Central New York’s Latest Campaign

In 2017, young Alayah had her wish come true. Literally.

“We went to Disney” she says.

Alayah was battling leukemia at the time and so Make-A-Wish Central New York sent her and her family to Florida.

“The wish was just perfect timing because she was going into the longer part of her treatment and so it happened right at the break between everything” says Alayah’s mom, Katie. “It just gave us so much hope and so much joy and magic and then we used that throughout treatment.”

Alayah says it felt “really good” to be a princess.

She’s now seven years old and cancer free.

Alayah and her mom are now giving back to Make-A-Wish Central New York, helping with their inaugural Wish Heroes campaign.

“It just felt like natural to progress into helping give back that opportunity to other families who need it to then get their wish to provide them with the joy and the magic that we received” says Katie.

With her mom’s help, Alayah has arranged a fundraiser at Destiny USA. Ride the carousel on April 23, 24 or 25 between 11am and 6pm, and your ticket price will be donated to Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Alayah also hopes to ride the carousel for two hours each of those days, with people donating to support her efforts.

“These kids and families give us so much hope and it’s so humbling to continue to be a part of their lives” says Diane Kuppermann, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Kuppermann says anyone can be a ‘hero’ – whether they support Alayah, another participant or start their own campaign.

“With nearly 200 kids in the pipeline as a result of us not being able to do so many wishes during COVID, now more than ever this campaign and the community support and fundraising is support important” adds Kuppermann.

Click here to donate to Alayah’s campaign right now.

Click here to learn more about the Wish Hero campaign and how you can get involved.