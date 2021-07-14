With CNY’s Help, Westcott Community Center Purchases New Van

Thanks to the generous support of the community, the Westcott Community Center has been able to purchase a new van to help with their work.

The van will enable the center to continue to offer free transportation services to older adults 60+ on the east side of the city of Syracuse.

“This is so exciting” says Joan Royale, the center’s Executive Director. “This is an example of our community rallying together to support a common cause and making a real difference in people’s lives. This van was 100% funded by community donations.”

The center’s old van was 17 years old and in need of repairs.

The services that the van provides such as transportation for essential services, doctors’ appointments, getting people vaccines, getting to the grocery store. We take so much for granted in terms of having availability to a car and so many people in this community, especially in the Westcott community, lack those type of services, and that’s why this van was so critical. It really was. And I want to thank everybody who helped us. Jim Corbo, Board Member, Westcott Community Center

Westcott Community Center is located at 826 Euclid Ave in Syracuse. Annually, they serve over 500 older adults, 1200 Syracuse City School District students with after school enrichment, and a total of 4,000 individuals through a variety of programs and services.

