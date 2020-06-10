Live Now
Witty Wicks At Township 5 Reopens

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Just in time for Father’s Day, Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus has reopened after being closed due to the Coronavirus.

“It’s really wonderful and the positive energy everybody has coming in” says Owner Aubry Panek. “They’re so excited to be able to shop and to be in a store physically.”

The store is operating on reduced hours and keeping an eye on how many shoppers are inside the store at one time, but so far, they have had plenty of room for everyone to browse their selection of gift items and customizable candles.

“We’re asking everybody to wear a mask when they come into the store” says Retail Manager Cassie McNeill. “Also, when they come in we’re asking them to use the hand sanitizer that we provide at the front door, so that way when they’re touching things throughout the store they don’t have to worry about who might have touched something beforehand.”

Witty Wicks has many great gift ideas for Dad. You can find things like funny signs, a selection of ‘Tooletries’ gadgets, and a full selection of Duke Cannon hygiene products.

Click here to visit the Witty Wicks website.

