Witty Wicks Can Help With Summer Celebrations

Summer is such a fun time of year, and usually, it’s filled with celebrations such as weddings, baby showers, graduations and Father’s Day.

Witty Wicks Candes & Gift Shop has you covered for all of it. They sell all sorts of unique gifts that would be perfect for any occasion, and themed items for events such as weddings.

Store owner Aubry Panek says the store also can create custom favors for your event.

“Whatever scent or scents that you would like of the candles, a custom label, a bag, a colored ribbon to match your event” she says. “We will put tags on. If you bring in a tag, we can add that. We can put your logo on. If you have some kind of a corporate logo you wanted to add, or if you’re using your initials or some kind of branding for your event, we love to do custom products as you well know and a favorite season is certainly in full swing!”

Witty Wicks Candes & Gift Shop is also stocking some new products, including Brumates which are can coolers and insulated tumblers to keep drinks cold. The also carry the My Drink Bomb line of craft cocktails.

“You start with like a soda water, regular water, sometimes even Sprite if you like a really sweet drink” says Retail Manager Cassie McNeil. “You drop your drink bomb into the drink and it will fizz up, make it super pretty, change the color but add all the flavors of your mixers. you can add alcohol if you want.”

Witty Wicks Candes & Gift Shop is located at Township 5 in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Click here to visit their website. Online shopping is available!