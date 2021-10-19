Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop Celebrates 10 Years

Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop in Camillus is celebreating10 years in business and they have a new candle collection for the occasion. The shop’s 10-year anniversary party will take place on Sunday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Store Owner Aubry Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill are looking forward to their special event and welcoming both new and old customers to attend. McNeil says the company’s element of surprise is what makes customers want to return. “Every time customers come in, there’s always a new candle scent,” she says. “We’re constantly rearranging and reinventing the store by bringing in new items and accessories.”

Refreshments along with a raffle basket will be on display at the event. The raffle basket will feature gifts from local vendors including Salsacuse, Dutch Hill Maple, Chocolate Pizza & Syracuse Salt.

The company’s 10-year anniversary logo T-shirts will also be available in-store and online in a variety of different colors. The shirts were designed by local artist Tamaralee Shutt.

Witty Wicks Candles and Gift Shop sells candles, clothing, home decor, jewelry, a wide variety of accessories and much more. Stop by today or head over to their online store to view their fall and everyday gifts. They’re located at Township Five in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 7pm, and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

For more information on Witty Wicks products and to shop online, visit Wittywicks.com