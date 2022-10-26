(WSYR-TV) — With the fall season ongoing and the holiday season on its way, now is as great a time as any to do some shopping. Witty Wicks may be just the place to get those gifts for friends, family, coworkers and more.

In fact, they’re celebrating their 11th anniversary next week, and you can help them celebrate the milestone with a party full of sales, giveaways, and more.

Witty Wicks will be having their 11th Anniversary party Nov. 5 at their Camillus store location. There will be giveaways and sales including Christmas rollouts, local gift baskets, and corporate gifting options, plus much more.

To visit their online catalog, check out WittyWicks.com.