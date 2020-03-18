Witty Wicks Discusses The Impact Of Coronavirus on Small Businesses

Witty Wicks at Township 5 in Camillus is feeling the same effects of the Coronavirus outbreak as many other businesses: they’ve had to temporarily close their doors.

Owner Aubry Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeil say customers can still order via their website. They’ve lowered their free shipping requirements and will also bring your order out to your car if you’d like to pick it up.

Witty Wicks sells customized candles and unique gifts.

You can find the Witty Wicks website by clicking here.