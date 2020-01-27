Witty Wicks Features Gifts For Every Occasion

Find everything from heart cut-out coffee mugs for your loved ones, to topping bowls for game day. Witty Wicks has items for the months biggest events.

The Witty Wicks retailer includes items and products from local vendors including candle containers, jewelry, and even experiences and activities.

Some game day items include bacon plates, 1911 Bloody Mary Mix, wing sauce and more!

Witty Wicks is located at Township 5 in Camillus. For more information visit Wittywicks.com