Witty Wicks In Camillus Can Help You Celebrate Spring, Easter and CNY

With the official start of Spring right around the corner and the weather starting to get a bit nicer, it’s the perfect time to give our homes – and ourselves – a fresh, new look.

Witty Wicks is stocked with plenty of items to help, and the store in Township 5 in Camillus is open seven days a week.

“We’ve got lots of home décor, fun stuff for Easter and an entire new Cuse/Syracuse/315 t-shirt & sweatshirt line” says owner Aubry Panek.

That 315 line was created in collaboration with local artist Tamaralee Shutt. T-shirts and sweatshirts are available in multiple sizes and with different designs and can be worn to show your CNY pride.

Witty Wicks also offers plenty of products to fill Easter baskets with. They sell locally made goodies including items from the Chocolate Pizza Company, as well as fun socks, games, candles, décor, bath items and even gnomes.

Staff at Witty Wicks can also help you by creating a customized Easter basket and having it ready for you to pick up.

Witty Wicks is located at Township 5 in Camillus. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also always visit them online at WittyWicks.com.