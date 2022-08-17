(WSYR-TV) — Just like many folks in August, Witty Wicks is preparing for the back-to-school season. Now, they’re carrying Vera Bradley products. They’re selling backpacks, lunchboxes, lanyards, and other great items for kids and teachers.

Witty Wicks also has care packages that you can send off to your college students. Even better, the products are Syracuse-themed if your college student is missing home!

For those who like to celebrate fall on the early side, Witty Wicks is now selling their fall candles, which include pumpkin and apple scents.

For more information or to visit the Witty Wicks online catalog, check out WittyWicks.com.