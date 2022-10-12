(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up.

In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.

An accident during one of his ascensions left him adrift “way up in the clouds.” After floating through the sky for a day and a night, he awoke “over a strange and beautiful country.” Published in 1900, Baum’s beloved tale captures well the public fascination with flight and its seemingly magical capabilities to transport us to new and exotic places.

Balloon ascensions became one of the most popular public attractions and Syracuse was a hot spot for ascensions. It is highly probable that his inspiration for the Wizard’s wayward wayfinding was a series of ascensions that took place here in Central New York in 1870 and 1871, when Baum, the Chittenango native, was a teenager back living at his father’s estate, Rose Lawn.

