Throughout the month of March organizations and communities are taking time to celebrate women in the spirit of women’s history month. In Cayuga County the celebration focusses on a slew of female-led projects and events and female entrepreneurs too.

Small businesses are booming across Cayuga County, from local bakeries, restaurants yoga studios, gifts shops and more. And if you look even closer you’ll notice that many of these businesses are more and more women-owned.

Luciana Toros owns Three Leaf Tea and together she and Erin Schillace of Zen Den Studio have collaborated to help each other thrive and survive.

“It’s been fantastic …we have a lot of crossover and it’s just great having support. Its not like I’m in it alone, I’m sharing it with another person,” Luciana says.

The same can be said for Laura Hahn of the Little Yard Farm and Michelle Meyers, who owns Little Cow Ice Cream and Confections.

“She’s the savory side, I’m the sweet, so we’re a partnership made in heaven. Wedding season is gearing up for us, so we’re getting ready for a busy season to bake and cook as much as we can,” Michelle says.

Together the women collaborate on projects and work together on multiple levels. From cross promotion to business advice, they say that having someone to share the journey with has been a game changer for their small businesses.

Cayuga County has also played a major role in supporting the small business owners, and all agree that the county’s continued support helps them to achieve their goals professionally within the community.

If you’d like to learn more about Cayuga County’s long tradition of women supporting women, visit them online at BraveWomenFLX.com. There you’ll find itineraries and recommendations to help you plan your next visit.

To learn more about these specific women-owned businesses, find them online at ThreeLeafTea.com, ZenDen-Studio.com, LittleYardFarm.com and LittleCowIceCream.com.



