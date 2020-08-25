“Women Take The Stage” Celebrates 19th Amendment

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Top musicians, changemakers and activist icons will take part in a virtual event this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“We could not let this go by without a celebration, this is too important of an anniversary” says Angela Daddabbo, Artistic Director of the Auburn Public Theater and a member of the planning committee for “Women Take The Stage.”

The event is a free, multi-ethnic concert and rally to increase voting by and for women before the November election, and will air live on YouTube, Facebook and WomenTaketheStage.org.

Along with great music, Daddabbo says the night will be interspersed with rousing stories about heroes of the past whose work and sacrifices advanced women’s equality, and important voting actions to take from today’s heroes in the making. On the centennial of the 19th Amendment, it’s an event that acknowledges we have yet to achieve free, fair and safe elections for all.

Among the participants sharing songs and stories are Gloria Steinem, Vanessa Williams, Lily Tomlin, Billie Jean King, The Chicks, Indigo Girls, Idina Menzel, the B-52s’ Kate Pierson, anti-racism leader Rev. Jacqui Lewis, trailblazing transgender politician Andrea Jenkins, Native activist Gail Small and more. Opening the show is New York’s groundbreaking Attorney General, Letitia James.

The virtual event is planned for 9pm on Wednesday.

In addition to the virtual event, Auburn Public Theater will host a live pre-show at 7:30pm. It’s being held at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn. Admission is $20 per car and socially distanced attendees will be treated to live music and poetry readings from notable regional performers, followed by the “Women Take the Stage” broadcast on the big screen.

“It’s about as good as we can get in the times of COVID, creating a live event but socially distanced safe” adds Daddabbo. “Live poets, music, celebrating our right to vote, urging people to get out and vote. I don’t know, for me, it’s kind of as good as it gets.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected