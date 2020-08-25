“Women Take The Stage” Celebrates 19th Amendment

Top musicians, changemakers and activist icons will take part in a virtual event this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“We could not let this go by without a celebration, this is too important of an anniversary” says Angela Daddabbo, Artistic Director of the Auburn Public Theater and a member of the planning committee for “Women Take The Stage.”

The event is a free, multi-ethnic concert and rally to increase voting by and for women before the November election, and will air live on YouTube, Facebook and WomenTaketheStage.org.

Along with great music, Daddabbo says the night will be interspersed with rousing stories about heroes of the past whose work and sacrifices advanced women’s equality, and important voting actions to take from today’s heroes in the making. On the centennial of the 19th Amendment, it’s an event that acknowledges we have yet to achieve free, fair and safe elections for all.

Among the participants sharing songs and stories are Gloria Steinem, Vanessa Williams, Lily Tomlin, Billie Jean King, The Chicks, Indigo Girls, Idina Menzel, the B-52s’ Kate Pierson, anti-racism leader Rev. Jacqui Lewis, trailblazing transgender politician Andrea Jenkins, Native activist Gail Small and more. Opening the show is New York’s groundbreaking Attorney General, Letitia James.

The virtual event is planned for 9pm on Wednesday.

In addition to the virtual event, Auburn Public Theater will host a live pre-show at 7:30pm. It’s being held at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn. Admission is $20 per car and socially distanced attendees will be treated to live music and poetry readings from notable regional performers, followed by the “Women Take the Stage” broadcast on the big screen.

“It’s about as good as we can get in the times of COVID, creating a live event but socially distanced safe” adds Daddabbo. “Live poets, music, celebrating our right to vote, urging people to get out and vote. I don’t know, for me, it’s kind of as good as it gets.”

Click here for more information.