The Women’s Fund of Central New York, an organization that supports projects for women and girls, is once again accepting grant submissions. This year, Chairs Maeve Lanning and Jalyn Clifford say they will award up to ten $5,000 grants to nonprofit organizations working to address key issues affecting women and girls in Central New York.

The online application form can be accessed online and applicants are invited to submit by June 15th. Requests should not exceed $5,000. To learn more and to apply today, visit WomensFundofCNY.org/grantmaking.