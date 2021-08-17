Women’s Fund of CNY Supports Women & Girls In Major Way

The Women’s Fund of Central New York recently distributed nearly $50,000 in grants supporting projects for women and girls.

Ten nonprofit organizations from Onondaga, Madison and Cayuga counties received grants this year, Council Member Jayln Clifford says. One of those beneficiaries, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will use the funds to support Dr. Juhanna Rogers and the development of her project, ‘Queendom,’ which conceptualizes the promise of “40 acres and a mule.” Forty acres of land and a mule were to be bestowed upon enslaved peoples that were freed in America in the reparations package approved by President Lincoln’s administration; it was a promise later retracted after Lincoln’s assassination.

The distribution goes a long way to help women and girls thrive in the Central New York community and Jayln hopes that it will propel even more support and work too. Projects that they have supported include supportive therapy for girls and teens, women’s empowerment conferences, women-led theatre projects.

To learn more about the Art Park visit SQHAP.org. You can also learn more about the Women’s Fund at CNYCF.org.