The roots of the Women's Rights Movement stretch back to the early 1800s, and one of the earliest national gatherings was right here in Syracuse.

This past weekend was the 170th anniversary of the third National Women’s Rights Convention, which was held in Central New York. The convention focused on not only women’s right to vote, but also a deeper sense of the inequalities between men and women. The convention happened four years after the legendary Seneca Falls Convention in 1848.

The Syracuse convention marked the first public appearances of Central New York’s own Matilda Joslyn Gage and Susan B. Anthony, who would go on, along with their friend Elizabeth Cady Stanton, to lead the movement for women’s equality and rights for decades, until Gage left. She was a true radical and became disenchanted with the conservative nature of the movement. She was then essentially written out of the history books by her former friends.

Speakers touched on a variety of issues connected to the struggle for equal rights, including the lack of adequate educational opportunities for women, the revolutionary axiom of no taxation without representation, the concept of coverture, or civil death, which essentially invalidated the rights of married women and minors.

Several critical results of the convention were the publication of the first newspaper devoted to the cause and the strategy to focus on change at the state level.

