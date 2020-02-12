WonderWorks’ Science Week Promises “Edu-tainment” For The Whole Family Over Winter Break

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Stave off boredom this Winter break and with STEAM activities that are fun for the whole family at WonderWorks. “We have everything from sports to space,” said WonderWorks’ Marketing Coordinator, Alysn Lyons. “You’re going to learn something and you might have a little fun.” 

Every day will feature a different topic from meteorology with NewsChannel 9’s very own Kate Thornton to an egg drop competition and more!

WonderWorks’ Science Week runs from February 17th to the 21st at Destiny USA. WonderWorks is located on the second level in the Canyon area. For times and tickets visit WonderWorksOnline.com/Destiny

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected