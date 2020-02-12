WonderWorks’ Science Week Promises “Edu-tainment” For The Whole Family Over Winter Break

Stave off boredom this Winter break and with STEAM activities that are fun for the whole family at WonderWorks. “We have everything from sports to space,” said WonderWorks’ Marketing Coordinator, Alysn Lyons. “You’re going to learn something and you might have a little fun.”

Every day will feature a different topic from meteorology with NewsChannel 9’s very own Kate Thornton to an egg drop competition and more!

WonderWorks’ Science Week runs from February 17th to the 21st at Destiny USA. WonderWorks is located on the second level in the Canyon area. For times and tickets visit WonderWorksOnline.com/Destiny