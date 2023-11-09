(WSYR-TV) — Remember, honor, teach. That is part of the mission of Wreaths Across America. This is the fifth year participating at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Kathryn Woods is the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Woodlawn is hoping to adorn the more than 2400 veterans with wreaths, including veterans as far back as the Civil War. The cemetery is also honoring former superintendent Steven Sloane, who passed away in July.

One of Woodlawn’s volunteers, Nancy Fritcher, was the recipient of the Wreaths Across America Honor Award this year.

Woodlawn Cemetery is in need of volunteers and sponsors.

Wreaths Across America is set for Dec. 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery, located at 800 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse. The ceremony starts at noon with wreath laying immediately after. Sponsorships can be made through Nov. 28.

Learn more and get in contact with the staff by visiting WoodlawnSyracuse.org. You can also learn more about Wreaths Across America at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.