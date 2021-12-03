Woodworkers of Central New York Welcoming New Members in 2022

Learn or gift a new skill in the new year with the help of Woodworkers of Central New York!

If you know someone that is interested in woodworking or you are, the Woodworkers of CNY are welcoming new members in 2022. Ed Siegel of Woodworker of CNY says that anybody and everyone is welcome to their organization. They will learn how to use their tools safely and correctly.

During the month of December, they have an exhibit at the Baldwinsville Public Library. If you’d like to learn more about the Woodworkers of Central New York visit their website at WoodCNY.org. You’ll also find information there about how to become a member – or give the gift of membership!