(WSYR-TV) — The State Fair has a place for just about any and every hobby you can imagine, and that includes woodworking. Ed Siegel is a woodworker of Central New York and shares some of the antique tools that are on display this year.

The Woodworkers of CNY are located at the Witter Agricultural Museum for the entire duration of the Great New York State Fair. You can also learn more by visiting their website at WoodCNY.org.