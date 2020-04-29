Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Briefing
Workout At Home With Trainer Meghan Barrett

Bridge Street
Posted:

AS gyms continue to remain closed due to COVID-19, people have been on a mission to workout, even if from home.

Meghan Barrett of Edge Strength and Conditioning came up with her own version of workouts from home. The Edge Strength and Conditioning Trainer has taken to zoom, giving clients and CNY residents the option to stay fit, even from a distance.

Barrett says that people have been driven to her personal workouts but for those who struggle to get moving during the pandemic, she says there are some key things that anyone can do to stay motivated.

Getting dressed for a workout is the biggest motivator that anyone can do, she says. If you’re dressed like you’re ready to move, then it’s not hard to talk yourself out of. And weights can be the biggest challenge for some, but Barrett says use what you have to help. Water bottles, detergent containers and even vegetable cans are great alternatives.

Meghan offers workouts daily. To learn more or to sign up, visit BarrettFitnessNY.com.

