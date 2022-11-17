(WSYR-TV) — Once upon a time, the Landmark Theatre was known for showing championship fights on Pay-Per-View. Now, they’re getting ready to show world-class sporting events, free of charge! The landmark has a slate of FIFA World Cup soccer games. It’s all part of the new Landmark Theatre Sports Club to bring folks into the historic theatre.

The Landmark Theatre has launched the 10,000 Flushes Campaign. 10,000 Flushes will fund the creation of an entirely new Main Floor Women’s and Men’s Rooms – more than tripling our Lobby capacity! To fund this major upgrade, we’re asking the community for 10,000 Flushes of only $25 each.

You can find the sports club schedule and make a donation to 10,000 flushes online at LandmarkTheatre.org.