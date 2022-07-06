(WSYR-TV) — The World Refugee Day Celebration is happening right here in Syracuse to honor and celebrate local refugee stories.

For the fifth year, The New American Forum is presenting a day of entertainment, food, and culture in Downtown Syracuse. The events of the day range from dance to poetry to K-Pop. There will also be a selection of food trucks representing cuisine different cultures around the world.

World Refugee Day Celebration is officially back in full swing after the festival had limited events during the pandemic. This year, attendees can expect plenty of entertainment and fun.

The City of Syracuse encompasses people from all walks of life and is home to 10,000-15,000 refugees from all over the world. The World Refugee Day Celebration is a chance to honor and celebrate those who have come to call Syracuse home, but it is also a day for citizens to honor refugees and their value in the community. This is a time to get to know your neighbors and their stories.

Don’t miss this chance to relish in the melting pot that is Syracuse, NY. World Refugee Day Celebration is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall (233 E Washington St.) in Syracuse. There will be 6 cultural performances and 3 international food trucks.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/worldrefugeedaysyracuse.