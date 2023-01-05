(WSYR-TV) — It was a day of celebration yesterday on the northside of Syracuse. The neighborhood turned out to salute a man whose life has been a story of service to his community.

They were celebrating the 100th birthday of retired Syracuse firefighter Henry Sienkiewicz, who retired as a captain after thirty years with the city fire department. Before that, he was a much-decorated veteran of service in World War II. Sienkiewicz was saluted yesterday during the noon hour with a parade past his home in the Sedgwick area. Henry’s wife said he much appreciated it.

Our friend Dan Cummings talked to Henry Sienkiewicz in 2021 for his special program, “Veterans Voices.”