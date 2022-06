Amazon recently announced during its MARS conference that they may soon let you “speak to” the dead using Alexa. With this new feature, you have the ability to hear the voices of family and friends who have departed, as Alexa could be able to perfectly recreate their voice using just a short clip of that person speaking.

