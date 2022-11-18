(WSYR-TV) — This time of year is a time of reflection for many of us, and a good time to give thanks for the sacrifice of others. Woodlawn Cemetery on the Northside of Syracuse is the final resting place for thousands of Veterans. The folks there hope to honor as many as they can, as part of the “Wreaths Across America” campaign.

Wreaths Across America is a national program that was started by a tree farm in Worchester, ME in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Woodlawn’s veterans date back to the Civil War and include 4 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients. Woodlawn is one of just of 3,000 cemeteries participating this year.

Wreaths are $15 to sponsor, and Woodlawn is always looking for sponsors, including at the corporate level.

You can sponsor a wreath by visiting the Woodlawn Page or call Kathryn in the office 315-479-5826 by Nov. 25.

Volunteers are needed to place wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, which is on Dec. 17.

Learn more by visiting WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.