Wreaths Across America To Honor Veterans This Holiday Season

Wreaths across America works to honor those who serve, remember the fallen and teach future generations the value of freedom and they plan to carry on that tradition this weekend in Auburn.

New York State Vietnam Veterans of America District Director Nick Valenti is one of the servicemen behind the mission.

“All so often we just forget the sacrifices that men and women of this country have done through the 244 years we’ve been around,” he says. “So we try to remember not only the branches of service, but we also call attention to our gold star mothers and gold star families,” he adds.



This year 45 presenters are planned for the event and Nick says it’s really grown into something special. The event is free and open to the public and all are welcome.

“What is getting lost today is that in about five years less than one percent of our population will have anything to do with the military,” he says. “Therein lies the rub, because we forget what it costs to do what we do today. We’re just trying to remind people that by remembering our veterans, by honoring their service and the sacrifices of the families and that freedom is not free.”

The Wreaths Across America ceremony is happening on Saturday, December 18th at 12 p.m. at St Peter and St. John’s Church in Auburn. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more and to sponsor a wreath visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.