(WSYR-TV) — Donating blood can save lives, and all it takes is a little time out of your day. Coming up next week, the WSYR Channel 9 Red Cross Blood Drive is happening across four locations around Central New York.

Kara Vormwald and Rob Bishop of the American Red Cross joined the show for details.

The WSYR NewsChannel 9 Blood Drive is next Wednesday, July 5. Locations are open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They include:

Destiny USA on the 2nd level, opposite of Forever 21 Believers’ Chapel in Fulton The Manlius Fire Department Hamilton First Baptist Church

Learn more at redcrossblood.org.