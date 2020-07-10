Year-Round Relaxation With A Spa

Bridge Street
Pool sales have spiked in 2020 due to COVID-19, as people invest money at their homes instead of taking summer vacations. 

Spa sales have jumped also, and one nice thing about them: they can be used year-round.  Jacob Burleigh with Liverpool Pool & Spa says they offer other benefits, too.

“From hydrotherapy to stress relief and then just a place to hang out with your family.  A place you may not get a cellphone in the way which is definitely a problem nowadays. Everyone is sitting on their phone and when you’re in water that makes it difficult.”

Burleigh says spas – commonly called hot tubs – are designed to look good, and if you choose to purchase a spa with blue tooth speakers or light up water feature, they can be beautiful backyard centerpiece.

He adds that Liverpool Pool & Spa processed nearly as many spa orders in the month of May that they usually do throughout the entire year.  Still, it’s a great time to buy, but some customers may experience some delays due to COVID-19 slowdowns and closures.

