YMCA 2020 Annual Campaign Now Underway

For more than 160 years, the YMCA of Central New York has brought families, neighbors and friends together to motivate, entertain, teach and play.

With a slew of programs available to members in multiple locations, the YMCA has made it their mission to bring people together for spiritual, mental and physical growth. To help make all of those programs possible, the YMCA relies on fundraising from community members throughout the area.

Once again, they’re on a mission to raise funds as part of the 2020 Annual Campaign with a goal to continue to support vital programming and resources.

Stefanie Noble, Director of Marketing and Communication stressed the importance of donating to the YMCA and taking part in supporting the community. “We really rely on donations from our members, from our community, to make more of these programs possible,” Noble adds.

The organization aims to raise approximately $800,000 for the 2020 campaign and more than $400,000 for their annual campaign that is running now through April.

Funding goes to support their work in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility programs. City District Vice President Cheryl Pustzai says that some of the important programs they hope to concentrate on involve water safety and men’s housing.

“We do provide supportive housing for men who are homeless so this money is very critical to meet that need,” she adds. 

Donating to the YMCA is easy and can be done anytime. For more information visit ymcacny.org/annualcampaign

