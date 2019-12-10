YMCA Announces Annual CNY Book Award Nominees

Central New York writers are making their mark in the publishing world and for the eighth year in a row, the YMCA’s Downtown Writers Center is recognizing their work with their annual Central New York Book Awards.

Nominations in poetry, nonfiction, fiction, and children’s books are taken from the community, authors, and publishers. Books must be published between July 1st of 2018 to June 30th, 2019 to be considered. The authors also had to reside in the Central New York area within that time period. Each category is judged by an acclaimed author from outside the region, to ensure impartiality.

Poetry Finalists selected by Laure-Anne Bosselaar

Paul David Adkins for Dispatches From The Fob

Nicholas Friedman for Petty Theft

Devon Moore for All Throats Sound Animal

Special Merit: Christopher Kennedy for Clues From The Animal Kingdom

Nonfiction Finalists selected by Kerry Cohen

Harvey Teres For Conversations About Beauty With Ordinary Americans

Philip Terrie for J.S. Woolsey: Adirondack Photographer

Mike Winchell for The Electric War

Special Merit: Carol Decker for Little Carol Speaks Her Truth

Fiction Finalists selected by Sarah Freligh

Nane Kwame Adjei-Brenya for Friday Black

LeeAnne James for Murder At the Greenwood

David Grannis Moore for Kings Canyon

Children’s Book Finalists selected by Meg Kearney

David Aro for Meet Me On The Court

Cory Leonardo for The Simple Art Of Flying

Heidi Nightengale for Robert’s Red Sweater

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held in December.

For budding writers or those looking to take classes, the YMCA offers creative writing classes as well.

To learn more about this year’s writers recognized and about the creative writing programs at the YMCA visit YCNY.org/DWC.