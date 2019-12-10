YMCA Announces Annual CNY Book Award Nominees

Central New York writers are making their mark in the publishing world and for the eighth year in a row, the YMCA’s Downtown Writers Center is recognizing their work with their annual Central New York Book Awards.
Nominations in poetry, nonfiction, fiction, and children’s books are taken from the community, authors, and publishers. Books must be published between July 1st of 2018 to June 30th, 2019 to be considered. The authors also had to reside in the Central New York area within that time period. Each category is judged by an acclaimed author from outside the region, to ensure impartiality.
Poetry Finalists selected by Laure-Anne Bosselaar
- Paul David Adkins for Dispatches From The Fob
- Nicholas Friedman for Petty Theft
- Devon Moore for All Throats Sound Animal
- Special Merit: Christopher Kennedy for Clues From The Animal Kingdom
Nonfiction Finalists selected by Kerry Cohen
- Harvey Teres For Conversations About Beauty With Ordinary Americans
- Philip Terrie for J.S. Woolsey: Adirondack Photographer
- Mike Winchell for The Electric War
- Special Merit: Carol Decker for Little Carol Speaks Her Truth
Fiction Finalists selected by Sarah Freligh
- Nane Kwame Adjei-Brenya for Friday Black
- LeeAnne James for Murder At the Greenwood
- David Grannis Moore for Kings Canyon
Children’s Book Finalists selected by Meg Kearney
- David Aro for Meet Me On The Court
- Cory Leonardo for The Simple Art Of Flying
- Heidi Nightengale for Robert’s Red Sweater
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held in December.
For budding writers or those looking to take classes, the YMCA offers creative writing classes as well.
To learn more about this year’s writers recognized and about the creative writing programs at the YMCA visit YCNY.org/DWC.
