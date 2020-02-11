YMCA: Get Moving Even With Arthritis!

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

February is American Heart Month, and experts talk a lot about staying healthy and exercising regularly. But for those with arthritis, being active is not so easy.

The YMCA of Central New York has programs that are specifically designed to get those with mobility issues moving again. One is called Walk With Ease and is facilitated by certified instructors. It was designed by the Arthritis Foundation and features training in small, supportive group settings. 

“Its goal is to have its participants gain confidence and learn tools and knowledge into dealing with arthritis, various other health problems and overall just maintaining a healthy lifestyle” says Madeleine Hale, the downtown Y’s Health and Wellness Coordinator.

The program runs six-weeks and can be beneficial to adults with or without arthritis. Studies show the Walk With Ease program is proven to reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis, and increase balance, strength, and walking. It also helps build confidence in one’s ability to be physically active and can generally improve a participant’s overall health. 

The program has given participants the motivation to walk and be active. “I need to get up and walk so life doesn’t just sit me by” says participant Kathryn Kulba. “With this program, I’m finding out it is getting a little easier to keep walking.”  

The class consists of a warm-up walk, where participants do a lap around the track. They then do stretching and also have time to walk as much as they want to. 

Click here to learn more about the YMCA of Central New York’s programs to keep those with arthritis moving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected