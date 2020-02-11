YMCA: Get Moving Even With Arthritis!

February is American Heart Month, and experts talk a lot about staying healthy and exercising regularly. But for those with arthritis, being active is not so easy.

The YMCA of Central New York has programs that are specifically designed to get those with mobility issues moving again. One is called Walk With Ease and is facilitated by certified instructors. It was designed by the Arthritis Foundation and features training in small, supportive group settings.

“Its goal is to have its participants gain confidence and learn tools and knowledge into dealing with arthritis, various other health problems and overall just maintaining a healthy lifestyle” says Madeleine Hale, the downtown Y’s Health and Wellness Coordinator.

The program runs six-weeks and can be beneficial to adults with or without arthritis. Studies show the Walk With Ease program is proven to reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis, and increase balance, strength, and walking. It also helps build confidence in one’s ability to be physically active and can generally improve a participant’s overall health.

The program has given participants the motivation to walk and be active. “I need to get up and walk so life doesn’t just sit me by” says participant Kathryn Kulba. “With this program, I’m finding out it is getting a little easier to keep walking.”

The class consists of a warm-up walk, where participants do a lap around the track. They then do stretching and also have time to walk as much as they want to.

Click here to learn more about the YMCA of Central New York’s programs to keep those with arthritis moving.