YMCA of Central New York Offering Emergency Daycare To Essential Workers

The YMCA of Central New York is stepping up to help out parents who are deemed essential and have to go to work during the coronavirus crisis.

Emergency childcare services are being offering during the week at three locations across the area – all closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID–19.

The locations are:

North Area Daily YMCA for Grades K-6 (Ages 5-12)

Hal Welsh East Area YMCA for Grades PK-6 (Ages 3-12)

KC Heffernan Elementary for Grade K-6 (Ages 5-12)

To learn more about emergency childcare and the different virtual services being offered, visit the YMCA of Central New York at ycny.org