YMCA of Central New York Offers Virtual Programming

Their buildings might be closed due to COVID-19, but the Arts Branch of YMCA of Central New York is still working hard to offer a variety of programming to their members and the general public.

This includes things like special video content, including Wheel Throwing Wednesdays where you can learn some of the basics of pottery, and Family Art Fridays which provides fun and creative art projects for kids and their families to do together. There are also several Facebook groups run by the YMCA.

The YMCA’s music lessons have all moved to online platforms, so students are able to continue music instruction while facilities are closed.

Downtown Writers Center workshops for members have moved online, opening classes to students outside of Central New York. They also offer a weekly Writing Wednesday program to help writers of all ages stay inspired.

“We had a huge response from our students. Nearly as many students signed up for this season as would in a normal season of courses, all online. A lot of classes completely sold out. So much so in fact we’re really looking at expanding our workshop series for the summer, and normally in the summer we offer fewer classes.”

Phil Memmer, Executive Director, The Arts Branch of the YMCA of Central New York

Click here to visit the Arts Branch of the YMCA of Central New York’s website to learn more about all their virtual programming.

