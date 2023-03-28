(WSYR-TV) — After reaching the halfway point of their annual campaign of giving, the YMCA of Central New York kicks things into new gear with their annual date of giving. This year’s goal is $2 million. Discussing the YMCA of Central New York’s mission is Mariella Canady-Towns and Rick Cote.

Mariella Canady-Towns is the Chief Philanthropy Officer at the YMCA of Central New York. Rick Cote is a board member and the Annual Campaign Chair. Canady-Towns and Cote talk about how their 2023 annual campaign is on how the community can invest in the future of our kids and families. The money raised will go to scholarship programs at the Y.

The Y hosts many programs and events on their Day of Giving Celebration. This Friday, March 31, several locations will host a special event to promote giving to the YMCA. This will take place across all their branches in Central New York.

For more information, visit YMCACNY.org.