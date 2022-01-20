“Yoga Play” opens this week at Syracuse Stage

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

“Yoga Play”, a comedy about an athletic-wear company is making its East Coast premiere at Syracuse Stage.

The play is written by Dipika Guha and is directed by Melissa Crespo is described as a workplace comedy. It follows a recently named CEO of an athletic wear company and explores the athleisure wear industry.

“Yoga Play” is now on-stage at Syracuse Stage. The in-person production continues through February 6th. There’s also a video-on-demand version you can access online for $30 a household that will be available from January 31st to February 20th. You can find all the details, including covid safety guidelines, at SyracuseStage.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area