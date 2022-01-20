“Yoga Play” opens this week at Syracuse Stage

“Yoga Play”, a comedy about an athletic-wear company is making its East Coast premiere at Syracuse Stage.

The play is written by Dipika Guha and is directed by Melissa Crespo is described as a workplace comedy. It follows a recently named CEO of an athletic wear company and explores the athleisure wear industry.

“Yoga Play” is now on-stage at Syracuse Stage. The in-person production continues through February 6th. There’s also a video-on-demand version you can access online for $30 a household that will be available from January 31st to February 20th. You can find all the details, including covid safety guidelines, at SyracuseStage.org.