(WSYR-TV) — Push-ups promote good health, but they can also promote a good cause.

KW Fitness will host its 10th Annual Push-ups for veterans to raise funds for Clear Path for Veterans. It will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 401 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville, N.Y.

Members of the community are encouraged to come and do as many pushups as they can in 90 seconds in honor of our veterans! Donations are usually made per-pushup, or by flat donation. And 100% of donations go to Clear Path for Veterans. All levels of fitness are welcome to attend!

To learn more, visit KWFitnessNY.com and ClearPath4Vets.com