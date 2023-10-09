(WSYR-TV) — Everyone loves a good concert to let loose, relax, and have a good time with friends or family. October 21, 2023 you can do exactly that and you can help others while enjoying yourself.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. at the Landmark Theatre. It will feature Fran Cosmo, former vocalist from Boston and John Elefante, former vocalist from Kansas.

Net proceeds benefit the cancer patients of Crouse Health, St. Joseph’s Health and Upstate Cancer Center.

For more information, visit www.SockOutCancer.org/concerts for more information